https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/04/yeah-hes-the-victim-politico-helps-circle-wagons-with-a-republicans-pounce-style-take-on-dr-faucis-emails/

President Biden has expressed complete confidence in Dr. Anthony Fauci even as the FOIAed emails show a huge difference in what was being discussed privately vs. what the public was being told. Naturally the mainstream media is all over the story, and by “the story” we mean the Republican reaction:

Attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci took on a whole new level of vitriol this week https://t.co/wmggURqAZD — POLITICO (@politico) June 4, 2021

Wow, that’s a “Republicans pounce” without using those very words — at least they’re getting creative!

Corporate media circling the Fauci wagon. Frauds fly together. https://t.co/kK77uiwmOw — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) June 4, 2021

The wagon circling will be a massive MSM effort.

Because his emails showed what he really knew, and that he lied to America. Why WOULDN’T the vitriol ramp up after that?

The man should be fired, arrested and prosecuted. https://t.co/iJmb9FiMWP — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) June 4, 2021

Astonishing. How dare anyone ask him tough questions about gain of function research mentioned in his publicized emails that might have led to a leak of a highly transmittable and deadly disease that has killed 2mil and left the world economy in shambles? https://t.co/Rd3xWSOU81 — Regular Sized Rudy (@btmlineman) June 4, 2021

What about fair criticism and honest questions? https://t.co/6NrRTBdCaC — Real_Dave_La_Torre 🍿 (@David_LaTorre) June 4, 2021

Those who do that risk getting suspended, because “science” or something.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

