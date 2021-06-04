https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/04/yeah-hes-the-victim-politico-helps-circle-wagons-with-a-republicans-pounce-style-take-on-dr-faucis-emails/

President Biden has expressed complete confidence in Dr. Anthony Fauci even as the FOIAed emails show a huge difference in what was being discussed privately vs. what the public was being told. Naturally the mainstream media is all over the story, and by “the story” we mean the Republican reaction:

Wow, that’s a “Republicans pounce” without using those very words — at least they’re getting creative!

The wagon circling will be a massive MSM effort.

Those who do that risk getting suspended, because “science” or something.

