https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60bc2c20bbafd42ff585cffc
In North Carolina, the former president took aim at Biden and Fauci and — falsely — claimed the 2020 race was stolen….
The Boston Globe is marking Pride Month by promoting the ideology embraced by the left that children should be allowed to choose their sex….
SAN JOSE, Calif. — An officer with the San Jose Police Department was stabbed Friday night after responding to a…
President Trump bashed Fauci, saying that he has “never been more wrong” than denying COVID-19 started in a Wuhan lab, adding that China “must pay”…
A ferry that travels from New Jersey to New York City ran aground Saturday in Brooklyn, but no passengers were injured, officials said….