Last night the New York Times released a story detailing some of the contents of the upcoming Pentagon UAP Task Force report to the Senate which is due by June 25. While they don’t claim to have the full report, they spoke to a couple of anonymous government sources who have reportedly read it. From the sound of things, if anyone was expecting the government to roll out some corpses of aliens or start offering free tours of a crashed UFO, they’re in for a disappointment. But the heart of the summary is still more than I was expecting. The bottom line seems to be that the Pentagon is admitting that UFOs are real, they don’t know what they are, and they’re not some secret American military program. As is usually the case with these MSM stories, however, the way our media outlets choose their words and the tone they take is frequently more interesting than the details they provide. (Reuters)

U.S. intelligence officials found no evidence that unidentified aerial phenomena observed by Navy aviators in recent years were alien spacecraft, but the sightings remain unexplained in a highly anticipated government report, the New York Times said on Thursday. The report also found the vast majority of incidents documented over the past two decades did not originate from any American military or other advanced U.S. government technology, the Times said, citing senior administration officials briefed on the report headed to Congress this month. Many of the 120-plus sightings reviewed in the classified intelligence study from a Pentagon task force were reported by U.S. Navy personnel, while some involved foreign militaries, according to the Times.

Unlike in years past, pretty much every major news outlet was all over this story as soon as it broke. But they all seemed to be doing backflips to avoid using “the E word,” as in “extraterrestrials.” The original title of the Gray Lady’s piece when it first went up was, “Government Finds No Evidence that Aerial Sightings Were Alien Spacecraft.” While that’s technically true, it’s really not the whole story. The Times later changed the title to read, “U.S. Finds No Evidence of Alien Technology in Flying Objects, But Can’t Rule it Out Either.” That’s a far more accurate headline, and I salute the editors for making the correction.

The Reuters piece I excerpted above stuck to the original party line, writing, “U.S. government finds no evidence aerial sightings were alien spacecraft.” The Associated Press took an entirely different route, using a snippet of a quote from Marco Rubio. Their headline was, ‘There is stuff’: Enduring mysteries trail US report on UFOs.

It seems clear that the primary message the Pentagon is going to be trying to impart to the Senate more than anything else is, ‘Look. Nobody is saying this is aliens, okay?’ We can safely assume that even the classified annex of the report (which the Senate will see but the public will not) isn’t going to include any admissions about confirming any sort of non-human intelligence here on our planet or the government possessing any alien wreckage that is definitively off-world in origin. But that’s pretty much the line they’ve been sticking to ever since the existence of AATIP was revealed in 2017.

And yet, as the corrected Times headline indicates, while they can’t say that these things are extraterrestrial in nature, they also can’t say that they aren’t. That’s pretty much what the “unidentified” in “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” means, right? But as Lue Elizondo pointed out during an interview on CNN last night, the report also is supposedly quite clear in saying that these objects are not part of any secret Pentagon or civilian tech program. Their Current Best Assessment will also reportedly indicate that it’s “highly unlikely” these objects are part of any current adversarial military inventory such as those of the Russians or the Chinese.

So that leaves the $64 million dollar question hanging out there like the elephant in the room. If they’re real but they’re not ours and they’re not the Russians’ or China’s… then who the hell made them and who (or what) is flying them, assuming they aren’t just robotic craft? Of course, all of this relies on how much you actually trust the Pentagon to be telling us the truth. And that remains a fairly big assumption, particularly after they were caught with their pants down having deleted all of Lue Elizondo’s emails. Personally, I’ll just wait until we receive the full report and have a chance to review it.

Meanwhile, in an indication that the United States isn’t the only country dealing with all of these mysterious incursions, a separate report from the Debrief reveals that China has its own UAP Task Force. So I guess everyone is getting in on the act.

With the looming release of a national intelligence report detailing U.S. military encounters with “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” or “UAP,” the People’s Republic of China has announced there has been an increase of mysterious and unexplained aircraft in Chinese airspace, with the PLA establishing its own UFO task force to investigate sightings. The South China Morning Post reports Chinese analysts “have been overwhelmed in recent years by rapidly mounting sighting reports from a wide range of military and civilian sources” by what the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are calling “unidentified air conditions.”

That’s a pretty big step for the Chinese to take in such a public way. They’re not only seeing these things flying around but they are being “overwhelmed” with reports. After eighty years or more of no governments wanting to utter a peep in public about this sort of thing in a serious fashion, it’s as if the dam has suddenly collapsed and everyone is talking. But where do we go from here? If the Pentagon is being 100% honest in admitting that the UFOs are real but they have no idea what they are, how does the investigation proceed, if at all? I am reminded yet again of one of my favorite quotes from the field of ufology, delivered by Johns Hopkins University Astronomer Dr. Richard C. Henry way back in 1977.

“I very much doubt that an intellectually inferior species can study an intellectually far superior species if the superior species chooses not to be studied.”

That was almost 45 years ago. And unless there’s some other big reveal coming, we may be no closer to solving that riddle now than we were then.

