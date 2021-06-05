https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/05/allen-west-resigns-as-the-chairman-of-the-republican-party-of-texas/

Allen West resigned as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas on Friday:

He was in the job for less than a year:

Full statement here:

And from West himself:

West later said he’s considering a statewide run:

There’s talk he will primary Gov. Greg Abbott, but Abbott was just endorsed by Donald Trump:

It’s not all good, however. Travis County GOP chair Matt Mackowiak didn’t hold back, accusing West of furthering his own political career and not building the party:

