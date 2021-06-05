https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/05/allen-west-resigns-as-the-chairman-of-the-republican-party-of-texas/

Allen West resigned as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas on Friday:

Texas Republican Party chairman and ex-Florida congressman Allen West is resigning, per the party’s vice chair –> https://t.co/M5EPchGxnc — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 4, 2021

He was in the job for less than a year:

Allen West is reportedly out after less than a year as TX GOP chairman. He defeated the incumbent last July. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 4, 2021

Full statement here:

TX GOP release: “Lt. Col. Allen West will take this opportunity to prayerfully reflect on a new chapter in his already distinguished career.”https://t.co/NyEhmBzBMJ pic.twitter.com/VKASpK8o9k — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 4, 2021

And from West himself:

Humbled and blessed by the opportunity to serve… https://t.co/kBMabAv2Zr — Allen West (@AllenWest) June 4, 2021

West later said he’s considering a statewide run:

Updated story: Allen West resigns as chair of Texas Republican Party, says he’s mulling statewide run https://t.co/AP8Atlt0q5 — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) June 4, 2021

There’s talk he will primary Gov. Greg Abbott, but Abbott was just endorsed by Donald Trump:

Donald Trump endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection on Tuesday, giving him an early and crucial stamp of approval as he confronts a possibly competitive primary. https://t.co/8rnFxZcUj7 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) June 2, 2021

It’s not all good, however. Travis County GOP chair Matt Mackowiak didn’t hold back, accusing West of furthering his own political career and not building the party:

It is now clear that @AllenWest’s entire tenure as @TexasGOP chair was intended to do only what many suspected: Provide him a platform for his political future, not an opportunity to build the party. 1/ — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) June 4, 2021

Allen West inherited a strong party passed down from the heroic efforts of Steve Munisteri, ably transitioned and sustained by the work ethic of successor @jamesdickey after Tom Mechler’s failed reign. Now, the party is in the weakest financial position in at least 10 years. 2/ — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) June 4, 2021

For 7+ months, our state chair has been unconscionably attacking our statewide officials, rallying with Alex Jones at the Governor’s mansion, attacking our new Speaker, and doing the rhetorical work of Texas Democrats. 3/ — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) June 4, 2021

Now we are locked in to an obscene and wholly unnecessary security contract at TX GOP. Our field effort is decimated. We’ve done NOTHING to continue our massively effective voter registration effort. And RPT lost its finest executive director in Kyle Whatley. 4/ — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) June 4, 2021

Allen West has always been all about himself, leaving disaster in his wake: military career, Congress, NCPA, now RPT. Our next @TexasGOP chair should be focused, serious, selfless, hard working, strategic & disciplined, unlike our soon to be former chair. Go @CatParksTX! END — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) June 4, 2021

***

