She didn’t order a beating but that’s what was delivered by the felon driver
Female Amazon delivery driver, 21, tells complaining 67-year-old woman to ‘check her white privilege’ and then viciously beats her after being called a ‘bitch’ in feud over delayed package.
Mugshot — Itzel Ramirez
SHOCKING VIDEO shows an Amazon Driver giving a 67 year old Castro Valley woman a beat down after words were exchanged. 21 year old woman arrested by Alco Sherrif…who says suspect claims self defense. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/umTVNityDi
— Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) June 4, 2021