New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoAndrew Cuomo’s daughter shares queer identity in Pride month Instagram post Club for Growth bashes CNN in social media ad Cuomo asks state police to help investigate NYC Vietnam War memorial vandalism MORE‘s (D) daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo shared a post to Instagram this week in celebration of Pride month in which she shared her queer identity.

In a lengthy post, Kennedy-Cuomo addressed the “compulsive heterosexuality our society force feeds us.”

“Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride,” she wrote.

The 23-year-old shared two images of herself, one with a rainbow background and another in which she’s wearing a baseball cap that reads “gay for you.”

Kennedy-Cuomo used the post to advocate for those who are afraid to come out or are questioning their sexual identity. “There is nothing wrong with you for not fitting into a limiting, socially constructed box,” she wrote. “You will be loved and embraced by those who’s [sic] hearts are inclusive enough to earn your expansive energy.” She called on allies of the LGBTQ+ community to be aggressive in their allyship, writing, “Being pro gay marriage is not enough,” and called out Instagram for censoring pro-gay posts. “If #bi weren’t censored, maybe I could have accessed the information and tools that as a bisexual person I would need to protect myself from increased rates of sexual victimization, homelessness, hunger, unemployment, hate crimes, and mental health challenges,” she wrote.

In a statement to NBC News, Cuomo said he supports his daughter’s identity.

“I love, support and couldn’t have more pride in Michaela,” he said.

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

