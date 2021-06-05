https://100percentfedup.com/another-win-for-ron-desantis-no-proof-of-vaccination-required-for-cruises-departing-from-florida/

Chalk up another win for America’s favorite governor!

After DeSantis threatens a fine of $5000 per instance, Royal Caribbean International backed down, saying they would no longer ask passengers to prove they were vaccinated.

Originally claiming they would not allow unvaccinated travelers aboard their ships, the popular cruise line did an about-face and reversed the policy.

Royal Caribbean’s about-face on requiring vaccination for passengers is an apparent submission to Gov. Ron DeSantis.https://t.co/5a0HSUxvGv — Taylor Dolven (@taydolven) June 4, 2021

Trending: Seven Ohio High School Football Coaches Fired For Allegedly Making Jewish Player Eat Pepperoni Pizza As Punishment…But Is There More To This Story?

Proving nothing gets results like threatening a companies’ bottom line, Royal Caribbean issued this statement:

“Guests are strongly recommended to set sail fully vaccinated if they are eligible,” Royal Caribbean said in a recent statement, “Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols, which will be announced at a later date.”

Miami Herald reports:

In a press release Friday announcing cruises for sale on eight of its ships from U.S. ports this summer, starting with Freedom of the Seas from PortMiami on July 2, the company said it will recommend passengers get the COVID-19 vaccine, but not require it. The announcement is a reversal from previous statements and vaccine protocols the company submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month that said it would require all passengers at least 18 years old and older to be vaccinated.

Red State calls it a big win for Governor DeSantis:

Bluff Called: Ron DeSantis Wins Big Over Cruise Line’s ‘Vaccine Passports’ https://t.co/tA2xxM3FvT — RedState (@RedState) June 5, 2021

“We’re going to enforce Florida law,” said Gov. DeSantis stated when asked whether he was prepared to impose the fines. “In fact, I have no choice but to enforce it. I took an oath to enforce it. You don’t pass laws and then not enforce it [sic] against giant corporations. It doesn’t work that way. Everybody is equal under the law.”

It’s so refreshing to know that there are still elected officials that take their oaths seriously and aren’t afraid to take on the tyrannical left.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

