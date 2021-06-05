https://thelibertydaily.com/aocs-abuela-denies-aid-from-matt-walshs-100000-gofundme-has-campaign-shut-down/

If there’s one overarching theme among Democrats, particularly the expanding radical leftist wing of the party, it’s that any and all “assistance” for those in need MUST come from government. Private charities, individual philanthropists, and conscientious activists must filter any and all money they want to use to help others through the corrupt and ineffective hands of the IRS to be distributed as bribes by their benevolent DC overlords.

The Puerto Rican grandmother of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez allegedly demonstrated this today by declining to accept money raised by The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh. His GoFundMe to “Save AOC’s Abuela’s Ancestral Home” was shut down after the company learned she would not accept the money. I say she “allegedly” demonstrated leftism today because, as Walsh noted in a Facebook post, “someone” informed GoFundMe about the unwillingness of the family to accept the money.

The campaign began after a Twitter exchange between AOC and Walsh. The Congresswoman had posted about her grandmother’s terrible living conditions and blamed President Trump for blocking money to be sent to aid those who were hit hard by Hurricane Maria in 2017. According to Faithwire:

She used the Twitter thread to slam the response of former President Donald Trump, whom she said “blocked relief [money]” for Puerto Rico.

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire immediately responded to the politically charged thread, writing it’s “shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions.” “You don’t even have a concept for the role of [first generation], first-born daughters play in their families,” replied Ocasio-Cortez. “My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine [and] letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine [with] in having a U.S. colony.” Other critics quickly pointed out Ocasio-Cortez draws a salary of $174,000, rents a pricey apartment in Washington, D.C., and drives a Tesla.

Obviously this is AOC playing politics. She’d prefer her grandmother continue to live in utter destitution than have her accept money from anyone other than almighty government. Here’s Walsh’s post:

UPDATE: “someone” in AOC’s abuela’s family told GoFundMe that she won’t take the money, even though AOC previously claimed that her grandma was in dire straits (and it was Trump’s fault). AOC still hasn’t acknowledged this effort or thanked us. The email from GoFundMe is below. Tragically this charitable effort has been sabotaged by forces outside of our control. Still, I’m grateful for the outpouring of support for abuela, even if AOC isn’t. But questions remain: Why didn’t AOC help her own abuela? Why was our help turned down? We are left to speculate. In the end, our campaign raised more than $100,000 and could have solved a problem in ten hours that AOC couldn’t solve in four years. We can all be proud of that. As for abuela, all we can do now is pray.

By AOC’s reckoning, only Big Government is allowed to “help” those in need. Money faithfully donated by private citizens that doesn’t get filtered through DC is unacceptable. She’d rather her “abuela” continue to live in squalor than take help from Matt Walsh.

