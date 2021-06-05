https://justthenews.com/world/least-11-dead-following-roadside-bomb-explosion-afghanistan?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

At least 11 people are dead after a roadside bomb detonated, hitting a minivan that had been transporting civilians in northwest Afghanistan, an Afghan official said on Sunday.

The Associated Press reported that Badghis provincial Gov. Hesamuddin Shams said the vehicle fell into a valley due to the shock of the blast on Saturday and that people were still looking for bodies.

No entity immediately assumed responsibility for the blast, but the provincial government accuses the Taliban of laying the explosive to attack security forces, the outlet said.

Large sections of the country contain bombs and land mines, but while many were left by insurgents intending to attack government military convoys, the explosives frequently end the lives of civilians, according to the AP.

