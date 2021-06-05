https://www.oann.com/biden-admin-and-dhs-deploy-mobile-app-to-help-illegals-cross-into-u-s/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-admin-and-dhs-deploy-mobile-app-to-help-illegals-cross-into-u-s

UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Saturday, June 5, 2021

A new report revealed that the Biden administration has utilized a mobile application to help illegal immigrants cross into the U.S. According to a report on Friday, the Department of Homeland Security has launched an app called CBP One. The app assists U.S. border officials to collect, process and store sensitive information on foreign nationals enrolled in the Remain in Mexico program.

Say hello to the new CBP One™ app. This free app offers a single point of entry for travelers and stakeholders to access CBP mobile applications and services, with additional features being added soon. Learn more ▶️ https://t.co/ly5hcV9CIU pic.twitter.com/8YU3i9NS4J — CBP (@CBP) February 24, 2021

International and non-governmental organizations can upload photos of illegal immigrants on the app which then sends a response indicating whether the person’s case is active. The app uses facial recognition to verify each individual by pulling from a database of nearly 70,000 immigrants. If the app shows that a case is open, an organization will have the ability to arrange for the migrant to get a COVID-19 test, obtain travel to a port of entry and request permission from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to enter the U.S.

These photos have been uploaded from the Remain in Mexico program which has been officially terminated by the Biden administration on Tuesday. Facial recognition technology has been reported to have faulty accuracy and the reliability varies on the individual’s race, birthdate, and other characteristics.

The Department of Homeland Security has reported that the Biden administration is asking for $1.2 billion to innovate security technology that has been utilized for the border crisis.

