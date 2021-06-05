https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60bc8080bbafd42ff585d2de

Israeli border police forcefully detained a veteran correspondent for the Al Jazeera satellite channel while she was reporting from an embattled Jerusalem neighborhood where dozens of Palestinian fami…

Givara Budeiri, a veteran Al Jazeera correspondent, was arrested while covering a peaceful protest in a flashpoint neighborhood of East Jerusalem and banned from entering the area for 15 days….

It would be the first country in the world to formally adopt the digital currency….

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has instructed the military to conduct a thorough probe after a servicewoman took her own life. Her family accused the air force of failing to investigate her sexual…

“He just turned around, overhand threw this 2-month-old at me from about 6 feet away,” Deputy Jacob Curby, who caught the baby, told WPEC….

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...