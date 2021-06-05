https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/adam-housely-dropping-bombs-on-chyna/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Also…US intelligence believes China is trying to produce variants that suggest it came from bats to cover up that it originally came from a lab. The belief is still that it escaped accidentally, but was allowed to spread. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 4, 2021

“U.S. intelligence believes China is trying to produce Covid variants that suggest it came from bats to cover up that it originally came from a lab. The belief is still that it escaped accidentally, but was allowed to spread.”

High-Ranking Chinese Defector Has ‘Direct Knowledge’ of Chinese Bio Weapons Programs

A person believed to be the highest-ranking defector ever to the United States from the People’s Republic of China has been working with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for months, sources inside the intelligence community have told RedState on condition of anonymity. The defector has direct knowledge of special weapons programs in China, including bioweapons programs, those sources say.

FBI Director Christopher Wray was “ambushed” with the information, they say, and Langley was also unaware.

Sources say DIA leadership kept the defector within their Clandestine Services network to prevent Langley and the State Department from accessing the person, whose existence was kept from other agencies because DIA leadership believes there are Chinese spies or sources inside the FBI, CIA, and several other federal agencies.

Sources say the level of confidence in the defector’s information is what has led to a sudden crisis of confidence in Fauci, and why Biden wants him gone.

Full story at Red State…

Again…what I reported tonight. US intelligence has a Chinese defector with Wuhan info. AND China is trying to produce variants that suggest it came from bats to cover up that coronavirus originally came from a lab — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 4, 2021

Tweets by adamhousley