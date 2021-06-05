https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/06/05/border-patrol-sex-offenders-crossing-the-border-are-up-3166-n1452390

Women and Children Beware

Less than 5 months into Gropey Joe’s “presidency” and the number of sex offenders storming the southern border has exploded. Considering that sex offenders typically, though not always, hunt within their own ethnic groups, this is terrifying news for Hispanic people.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a report stating:

Since the start of Fiscal Year 2021, Oct. 1, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested 95 convicted sex offenders, a 3,166 percent increase over the same timeframe last fiscal year.

The horrifying increase comes months after Biden cancelled “Operation Talon” a Trump administration plan that deported illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes.

Biden Won’t Deport Sex Offenders

Roughly a month after taking office, Biden canceled Operation Talon, much to the dismay of nearly all of law enforcement.

The attorneys general of 18 states expressed outrage but Biden has to undo everything Trump did, even deporting sex offenders. They sent Biden a letter:

The cancellation of this program effectively broadcasts to the world that the United States is now a sanctuary jurisdiction for sexual predators. This message creates a perverse incentive for foreign sexual predators to seek to enter the United States illegally and assault more victims, both in the process of unlawful migration and after they arrive. It will also broadcast the message to other criminal aliens who have committed other offenses that any kind of robust enforcement against them is unlikely.

The states involved are Missouri, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Indiana, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Georgia, Louisiana, South Dakota, Montana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

