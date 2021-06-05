https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/brawl-breaks-antifa-conservatives-ashli-babbitt-memorial-california-video/

A brawl broke out at between Antifa and conservatives at a memorial for Ashli Babbitt in Sacramento, California on Saturday.

Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed veteran, was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer on January 6.

Antifa Sacramento sent out an alert for comrades to disrupt the rally.

Antifa terrorists showed up to cause trouble and massive brawl broke out.

Police formed a line between Antifa and conservatives.

#Sacramento State Capitol

Rally for Justice Police form a line between #Antifa and the Right as tensions rise. Source:OreoExpress pic.twitter.com/STsFJnY2op — The Daily Sneed ™ ➐ (@Tr00peRR) June 5, 2021

Police rushed in to break up a fight that broke out between Antifa and conservatives.

#Sacramento State Capitol

Rally for Justice A brawl breaks out between #Antifa and the Right

Police rush in to divide both sides Source:OreoExpress pic.twitter.com/975INbkRH9 — The Daily Sneed ™ ➐ (@Tr00peRR) June 5, 2021

