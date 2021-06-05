https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brian-kemp-loudly-booed-at-georgia-gop-convention/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Proud of Georgia patriots — The booing keeps going and going

Was Raffensperger in the house…

.@BrianKempGA greeted at the Ga GOP convention with loud boos. He was speaking for about 30 seconds before it was quiet enough to hear him from the press area. But he got his first full applause when he mentioned Georgia being the first state to reopen during the pandemic. #gapol pic.twitter.com/4LcgRqkvoO — Maya T. Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu) June 5, 2021

Vernon Jones was paying attention…