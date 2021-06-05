https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/05/candidate-for-mayor-of-nyc-calls-out-opponent-over-chicken-nuggets/

Former NYPD Captian, NYC mayoral candidate and militant vegetarian Eric Adams called out his opponent, Kathryn Garcia, “food czar” during the pandemic, for including chicken nuggets in the emergency assistance:

Vegetarian @ericadamsfornyc hits @KGforNYC for sending chicken nuggets to people who needed food during COVID crisis. He say she fed them the food that created their comorbidities. — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) June 4, 2021

It’s a tight race with Adams in the lead (if this poll is to be believed):

#NEWPOLL via @FontasAdvisors/@CoreDecision #NYCMayor NYC Mayor Dem Primary Adams 18%

Yang 13%

Garcia 11%

Wiley 9%

Morales 9%

Stringer 7%

McGuire 4%

Donovan 4%

Someone Else 1%

Undecided 26% 800 LV || 5/15-5/19https://t.co/L8CWmCRUTW — PPUSA (@PollProjectUSA) May 30, 2021

Is NYC ready for a mayor who will take away their chicken nuggets?

That’s not going to land. https://t.co/btSC80dAvW — Keen Observer (@Hammbear) June 4, 2021

“What a monster”:

Sending people food they want to eat, what a monster https://t.co/yPyLL45YcH — Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 4, 2021

The COVID-19 food program did include vegetarian options for anyone who wanted them:

If the biggest criticism against @KGforNYC is sending chicken nuggets to people who were hungry, I trust her to run this city. Not to mention the GetFoodNYC program offered vegetarian options, in addition to Kosher and Halal as well. #garciagetsitdone https://t.co/pPKErVfqME — (((Ben Akselrod))) (@AkselBen) June 4, 2021

Adams also wants the other candidates to meditate every morning:

Now, @ericadamsfornyc says he meditates every morning.. and he wants to challenge all the other candidates to a meditation session…? So they too “can find their inner peace” pic.twitter.com/yL4vAswsLb — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) June 4, 2021

Yes, we are seeing who these candidates really are:

“Whatever happened to that nice @AndrewYang ? The guy riding rollercoasters and stuff,” @ericadamsfornyc says at this rally. “You’re going to see these candidates, show who they really are” pic.twitter.com/Kb6yjNYsw6 — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) June 4, 2021

