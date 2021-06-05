https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chrissy-teigen-cancelled-by-netflix/

Model and Joe Biden supporter Chrissy Teigen has been removed from Netflix’s Never Have I Ever after it was revealed that she told fellow model Courtney Stodden to commit suicide when Stodden was an underage teenager.

Teigen will no longer be part of the series in the wake of her cyberbullying scandal, as a spokesperson for the show said the model’s role is expected to be recast, according to a report by Variety.

In the wake of the cyberbullying scandal, Bloomingdale’s has walked away from a deal with Teigen.

Additionally, Teigen’s “Cravings” cookware line can no longer be found on Macy’s website. The model’s cookware line has also been scrapped from Target.