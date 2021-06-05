https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/05/citation-needed-stonewall-uprising-was-lead-by-black-cis-and-trans-women-who-faced-housing-issues/

Andrew Sullivan called foul on the New York Times during Pride Month last year, when the Times reported that it was trans women of color who kicked off the 1969 Stonewall riots.

It’s a year later, and a group called Shelter is getting in on the action by claiming the Stonewall riots were started by “Black cis and trans women who faced public housing issues throughout their lives.”

But how intersectional is that? Black trans women with housing issues. Anyone else want to get in on this narrative?

A lot of people are commenting on the flag Shelter used in its tweet. We recently had to look it up: it’s the “progressive” trans flag, with the Pride rainbow but with stripes added to represent the trans community and black and brown people. That thing’s getting crowded.

Someone should ask Barack Obama who started the Stonewall riots; he’s the one who designated the 7.7-acre area the Stonewall National Monument in 2016.

