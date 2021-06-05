https://noqreport.com/2021/06/05/clay-clark-why-are-the-effective-covid-19-treatments-being-banned/

I think we can all agree that we’ve been lied to about COVID-19. First we were told masks were useless, then it changed to the need to double and triple mask. At one point we were told that asymptomatic transmission didn’t occur, and then that changed to the complete opposite.

Now, I want to be clear… our understanding of the science can change. We are constantly learning about all of this. Here’s the problem: We have not been given the science to support these completely opposite stances. We are told to follow the science, but then not given the science that we should be following. Instead, we are told to blindly trust the government because they know best.

Clay Clark joined this episode of Freedom One-On-One to break down some of the actual science behind COVID-19, including some of the treatments that many of the doctors he’s been interviewing are recommending. Here’s the interesting thing about all of this, however: The effective treatments for COVID-19 are being banned.

While these treatments, which includes HCQ, are being banned, the government is promoting an untested and potentially dangerous “treatment” in the mRNA “vaccines.” Something seems off here…

There’s so much disinformation out there. While the Mainstream Media will claim it’s only coming from Conservatives, that could not be further from the truth. All of our concerns and claims seem to be coming true on a daily basis.

First, we were told that COVID-19 originated in bat soup in China, when in reality they knew all along it came out of the Wuhan Lab. We were told that the “vaccines” are completely safe with ZERO side effects, when they always knew that people would die from this experimental drug.

Guys, you aren’t going to get the truth from the Mainstream Media, Big Tech and our own government. They’ve been proven too corrupt and are colluding to manipulate you with their agenda. It’s incumbent upon ourselves to get educated about what’s really going on.

Which brings us to Clay Clark’s upcoming Health and Freedom Conferences. At these events you’ll be able to hear from actual experts when it comes to COVID-19, Election Fraud and the corruption from our governmental officials. Speakers such as Gen Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Mike Lindell and so many others will make the information coming out of these events extremely valuable.

I’ll be at the event in Anaheim, so be sure to get your tickets today and let’s join forces to save America!

General Flynn & Clay Clark’s Reopen America Tour / Health & Freedom Conference is coming to Tampa, Florida June 17th – 19th and to Anaheim, California on July 17th and 18th.

