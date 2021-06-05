https://thehill.com/homenews/media/556993-daily-wire-writers-gofundme-paused-after-raising-over-100k-for-ocasio-cortezs

A GoFundMe launched by a conservative writer targeting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezConservative writer’s GoFundMe for Ocasio-Cortez’s grandmother raises over K Climate progressives launch first action against Biden amid growing frustration Hating Trump is no excuse for comparing 1/6 to 9/11 MORE has been halted after the crowdfunding campaign raised more than $100,000 for the New York Democrat’s grandmother.

Daily Wire writer and podcast host Matt Walsh launched the GoFundMe on Friday, seeking to needle Ocasio-Cortez after she posted photos showing her grandmother’s house in Puerto Rico in a state of disrepair.

“UPDATE: ‘someone’ in AOC’s abuela’s family told GoFundMe that she won’t take the money, even though AOC previously claimed that her grandma was in dire straits (and it was Trump’s fault),” Walsh tweeted Saturday.

“@AOC still hasn’t acknowledged this effort or thanked us. Here’s the email from GoFundMe,” he added.

Walsh shared a screenshot that stated the fundraising campaign had been halted since the money had been rejected, adding that donations would be refunded to donors.

UPDATE: “someone” in AOC’s abuela’s family told GoFundMe that she won’t take the money, even though AOC previously claimed that her grandma was in dire straits (and it was Trump’s fault). @AOC still hasn’t acknowledged this effort or thanked us. Here’s the email from GoFundMe: pic.twitter.com/MsM4ECLDX0 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 5, 2021

“When a fundraiser is created to benefit another individual and the beneficiary does not accept the funds, it is standard practice to fully refund all donors,” a spokesperson with GoFundMe told The Hill. “In this case, the beneficiary has made clear to our Trust and Safety team they do not wish to accept the donations.”

The campaign started after Ocasio-Cortez posted a thread on Twitter detailing her grandmother’s living quarters and blaming former President Trump Donald TrumpChris Wallace: Backlash over Fauci emails ‘highly political’ ‘So interesting’: Trump pitched on idea to run for House, become Speaker Erik Prince involved in push for experimental COVID-19 vaccine: report MORE in part for the conditions on the island, saying he “blocked relief” after Hurricane Maria.

Walsh and Ocasio-Cortez later sparred on Twitter, with the conservative writer criticizing the House Democrat for letting her grandmother live in such conditions.

“Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions,” Walsh tweeted Wednesday.

“You don’t even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families,” Ocasio-Cortez fired back.

The Hill has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office for comment.

