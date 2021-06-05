https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/557002-delta-flight-forced-to-make-emergency-landing-after-passenger-tries-to

A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing while on its way to Nashville after a passenger attempted to break into the cockpit.

After Delta flight 386 took off from Los Angeles International Airport, a man ran to the cockpit door and started banging on it, reportedly yelling “Stop the plane.”

Jessica Robertson, chief content officer for TOGETHXR, was on the flight and shared a video and her experience of the incident on Twitter.

“I was on this flight in the 3rd row – witness to everything. Terrifying but our @Delta flight attendant Christopher Williams acted quickly,” Robertson tweeted.

“This was our view from the 3rd row right after the @Delta attendants and passengers apprehended the person who attempted to get into the cockpit. He was screaming ‘Stop the plane,'” she said in a follow-up tweet.

This was our view from the 3rd row right after the @Delta attendants and passengers apprehended the person who attempted to get into the cockpit. He was screaming “Stop the plane.” pic.twitter.com/8CG7zNFpTq — Jessica Robertson (@jesscribe) June 4, 2021

Other videos on social media show the passenger being tied up and carried to the back of the plane.

“Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 386, LAX to Nashville (BNA), who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Albuquerque (ABQ). The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement,” Delta said in a statement, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The plane made an emergency landed in Albuquerque and FBI Albuquerque tweeted it was responding to the landing and there “is no threat to the public at this time.”

The Hill has reached out to the FBI and Delta Airlines for comment.

