https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-bodyslams-fauci/

Posted by Kane on June 5, 2021 6:17 pm

First clip from DeSantis presser yesterday is excellent.

Governor DeSantis with Laura Ingraham last night.

Fauci emails show he was obsessed and infuriated by DeSantis’ independence.

