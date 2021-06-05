https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-bodyslams-fauci/
Ron DeSantis destroys Fauci… pic.twitter.com/yRmCeWx88g
— ACTforAmerica (@ACTforAmerica) June 5, 2021
First clip from DeSantis presser yesterday is excellent.
Governor DeSantis with Laura Ingraham last night.
Fauci emails show he was obsessed and infuriated by DeSantis’ independence.
Leaked emails reveal Dr. Fauci was ‘screaming’ over Gov. DeSantis’ policies. pic.twitter.com/WmmSK3JhEl
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 4, 2021
Another interesting #FauciLeaks email
Fauci rages at Gov DeSantis for not closing the “beaches and bars.” Says he’s going to bring up this issue in the WH Task Force meeting the next day
Fauci has despised DeSantis for not immediately accommodating his pseudoscience demands. pic.twitter.com/zkmmfK3nTJ
— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 2, 2021