Some cruise lines that operate out of Florida have been critical of Gov. DeSantis for not allowing them to require proof of vaccination:

Cruise lines that operate out of Florida’s ports are heading for a showdown with Gov. Ron DeSantis over his ban on vaccine passports. https://t.co/vLCOc4ALnr — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 1, 2021

One cruise line threatened to operate out of ports not located on the Florida coastline, but at least one company has apparently backpedaled on opposition to DeSantis:

Royal Caribbean’s about-face on requiring vaccination for passengers is an apparent submission to Gov. Ron DeSantis.https://t.co/5a0HSUxvGv — Taylor Dolven (@taydolven) June 4, 2021

The before (require) vs. the after (recommend): pic.twitter.com/jdxgBWdVfq — Taylor Dolven (@taydolven) June 4, 2021

To be sure, the cruise line’s decision is causing some triggering on the Left, but what doesn’t?

Yes, apparently it is. This is what we should expect of our elected leaders. Defend freedom and medial privacy rights when corporations overstep. Thank you @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/i6fvMEA8cH — Mindy (@just_mindy) June 5, 2021

And there it is!

You will all submit to President Elect DeSantis in due time!!!! — Liberty Bong (@BongLiberty) June 4, 2021

