Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) continues his winning streak.

The cruise line Royal Caribbean International said it will no longer require its passengers to be vaccinated for COVID after initially saying they would.

DeSantis had threatened to enforce Florida law on cruise companies which would fine companies $5,000 each time they asked for proof of vaccination.

The Miami Herald reported:

Royal Caribbean International will no longer require any of its cruise passengers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as it had previously planned to. In a press release Friday announcing cruises for sale on eight of its ships from U.S. ports this summer, starting with Freedom of the Seas from PortMiami on July 2, the company said it will recommend passengers get the COVID-19 vaccine, but not require it. The announcement is a reversal from previous statements andvaccine protocols the company submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month that said it would require all passengers at least 18 years old and older to be vaccinated. “Guests are strongly recommended to set sail fully vaccinated, if they are eligible,” the company said in a statement. “Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols, which will be announced at a later date.” The about-face is an apparent submission to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has insisted that there will be no exception made for cruise companies to a newly passed Florida law that fines companies $5,000 each time they ask a patron to provide proof of vaccination. Royal Caribbean International’s sister brand Celebrity Cruises (both owned by Royal Caribbean Group) is still requiring all passengers 16 years old or older be vaccinated on its seven-night Caribbean cruises that are restarting from Port Everglades on June 26.

Here is a photo of Royal Caribbean International’s initial rule requiring vaccination:

Here is the new rule:

Jack Posobiec took to Twitter to explain the importance of what Ron DeSantis did:

Ron DeSantis just showed Republicans that you can use government power to protect individual rights — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 5, 2021

Time for more GOP Governors to stand up to COVID tyranny.

