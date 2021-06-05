https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/05/donald-trump-breaks-with-the-tradition-of-ex-us-presidents-putting-themselves-above-politics-once-out-of-office-now-heres-barack-obama/

George W. Bush put himself above politics once out of office. He took up painting and did some admirable charity work in Africa. He’s kept a low profile, but we don’t believe Barack Obama ever left politics. He certainly pipes up on Twitter when he thinks something carries enough weight for him to put in his two cents. So it’s funny that VOA News’s White House bureau chief thought Donald Trump broke with that tradition by appearing at the North Carolina GOP convention Saturday night.

So there are exceptions in modern history.

Lara Trump confirmed she is not running for Senate.

Obama is staying so far out of politics that here he is, taking a call from President Biden:

And here’s Obama slamming election integrity:

* * *

Update:

We know none of you want to hear about that clown, so here’s more Trump:

