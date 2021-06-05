https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/05/donald-trump-breaks-with-the-tradition-of-ex-us-presidents-putting-themselves-above-politics-once-out-of-office-now-heres-barack-obama/

George W. Bush put himself above politics once out of office. He took up painting and did some admirable charity work in Africa. He’s kept a low profile, but we don’t believe Barack Obama ever left politics. He certainly pipes up on Twitter when he thinks something carries enough weight for him to put in his two cents. So it’s funny that VOA News’s White House bureau chief thought Donald Trump broke with that tradition by appearing at the North Carolina GOP convention Saturday night.

Former President Donald Trump makes his appearance at the GOP convention, tells the cheering crowd “I love you too!” pic.twitter.com/WRWoeeCiO0 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 6, 2021

“As we gather tonight our country is being destroyed before our very own eyes,” says Donald Trump, returning to the political stage, in a speech to @NCGOP. pic.twitter.com/817nDCTvVN — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 6, 2021

“Bad, bad things are happening to us,” says Trump, not surprisingly, in breaking with the tradition of ex-US presidents putting themselves above politics once out of office. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 6, 2021

There are exceptions, even in modern history. Jimmy Carter, in 2007, attacked the Bush administration but that was 26 years after the one-term president left office. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 6, 2021

So there are exceptions in modern history.

And, of course, Teddy Roosevelt broke with his successor and fellow @GOP politician, William Howard Taft and then ran against him four years later. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 6, 2021

The Trump speech, his first in months, is not being aired by @FoxNews which is going with pre-taped programming. pic.twitter.com/OLf6IKlK6d — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 6, 2021

Lara Trump confirmed she is not running for Senate.

“I am saying no for now, not no forever” to running for US senate from #NorthCarolina, says Lara Trump. pic.twitter.com/yJfZvH1EYh — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 6, 2021

With his daughter-in-law declining to run, Donald Trump gives his endorsement for the US senate race in #NorthCarolina to @RepTedBudd. pic.twitter.com/huTUtHokbI — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 6, 2021

Trump in NC: We’re going to take back America. — Kambree (@KamVTV) June 6, 2021

TRUMP: “We are going to lay the groundwork for making sure that Republicans once again carry the great state of NC in… a year that I look very much forward to— 2024.” pic.twitter.com/sc8IlL0dIm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 6, 2021

Trump: “I call it the China virus because I want to be accurate.” Thank you for being accurate, Mr. President. #TrumpSpeech — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 6, 2021

“China MUST pay.” – President Trump — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 6, 2021

Trump gets a standing ovation when he demands “reparations” and “China must pay” for its role in the coronavirus pandemic. — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) June 6, 2021

“Reparations from China” Trump — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) June 6, 2021

Former President Donald Trump: “The media, the Democrats and the so-called experts are now finally admitting what I first said 13 months ago, the evidence demonstrates that the virus originated in a Chinese government lab. Couldn’t say it.” Full video: https://t.co/khs43DlA8J pic.twitter.com/4bW7wqv9Qs — CSPAN (@cspan) June 6, 2021

“We have people just walking into our country, nobody knows who they are, we’re they’re from…some of these people are very very bad people.” Trump comments on the crisis at the border. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/fgYn1bCMuW — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 6, 2021

Obama is staying so far out of politics that here he is, taking a call from President Biden:

Great news folks: we hit record-high health care enrollment. 31 million people now have coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Couldn’t think of a better person to celebrate this milestone with than President Obama, so I gave him a call. pic.twitter.com/QtLeskSNnY — President Biden (@POTUS) June 5, 2021

And here’s Obama slamming election integrity:

WATCH: Obama slams GOP voting laws, suggests they are “rigging the game” https://t.co/snwQDN9Wvo pic.twitter.com/AGzSBkiTuE — The Hill (@thehill) June 5, 2021

* * *

Update:

We know none of you want to hear about that clown, so here’s more Trump:

Trump just roasted Fauci: “He’s a great promoter. Not a great doctor, but he’s a hell of a promoter. He likes television more than any politician in this room… But he’s been wrong on almost every issue.” pic.twitter.com/8qWazfKu6u — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 6, 2021

One measure of what NC GOP is passionate about: Trump gets a standing ovation for saying critical race theory should be banned from schools and government. He did *not* get a standing ovation — or much applause — when he talked about Operation Warp Speed. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) June 6, 2021

Trump on all those searching for a crime, quoting the investigators, “Ah … $hit, we failed”. Over and over again 😂 pic.twitter.com/nL5LNY4yY6 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 6, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

