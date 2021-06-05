https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/05/dr-anthony-fauci-tells-rachel-maddow-the-re-upping-of-attacks-on-him-is-really-very-much-an-attack-on-science/

This is a great clip. Unlike Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, who managed to get under the skin of NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow wonders if she’s setting up Dr. Anthony Fauci to have thicker skin than he really does in light of all the new attacks on him. Is he going to be OK? Rest assured, Fauci is doing well and considers the attacks on him to be “really very much an attack on science.” Because he is science.

Dr. Anthony Fauci ridiculously responds to being criticized: “it’s really very much an attack on science” “is very much an anti-science” “all nonsense” “completely inappropriate, distorted, misleading and misrepresented attacks.” Uh huh. Riiiight. pic.twitter.com/eAn3lZVP37 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 5, 2021

Je suis la science — Ginger & Georgia (@ginger__georgia) June 5, 2021

Our NPC infectious disease expert. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 5, 2021

*anti-Scientism

Big difference. — Christian Wallgren 🇸🇪☨☩ (@chrwallg) June 5, 2021

Why do I only ever see him on liberal channels… — Your feelings are your problem (@danielson2047) June 5, 2021

It’s a circus — ZKB (@Kballerz777777) June 5, 2021

I didn’t realise that as a scientist I’m above reproach. I must point that out next time I get a negative grant/paper review.

“Dear Editor, the review of my manuscript is unreasonable nonsense. It’s just anti-science. You should publish without question.” — Steve Burston (@SteveBurston1) June 5, 2021

He keeps using that word, science. I do not think it means what he thinks that it means. — John Rap 💬 (@Johnrap) June 5, 2021

He got exposed and he doesn’t like it — Martin Sedgwick, Ph.D. (@thegelassenheit) June 5, 2021

These people never defend their position. Just claim authority and denounce anyone who would dare question them. — Justin Haddon (@mynamei83139707) June 5, 2021

He’s all science for sure, just science fiction. He’s a 🤡 — Brent Kennedy (@BdkBrent) June 5, 2021

He’s toast — FauciKnew (@FauciKnew) June 5, 2021

We call this “projection.” Everything he’s done has been anti-science and undermines trust in science. — liberty or death 🦍💎 (@jdbarwood) June 5, 2021

He looks like a worried little schoolgirl. His only hope now is to fully transition and be housed with female inmates where he can be cuddled. He’s going down and deserves everything he has coming. — MikesWay 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@mikesway__) June 5, 2021

If I were a journalist, I’d ask him what he knew, and *when* he knew about the funding of EcoHealth and WIV, and what specifically they were charged to do. I’d want to know -why- this was funded after the 2014 presidential moratorium against gain of function research. — stevemur (@stevemur) June 5, 2021

We know that his agency, both his own USAID and also the parent NIH, funded some WIV work. What were the mandates? How was it possible to do this funding given the moratorium? (Was moratorium lifted? I had read that maybe it was, but I haven’t seen a credible confirmation yet.) — stevemur (@stevemur) June 5, 2021

“The activists approached me in a very theatrical and iconoclastic way but they were good people and not anti-science. The people who criticize me for this are anti-science”. Amazing. — Hermann (@Cherusci) June 5, 2021

Fauci mixing politics with science is the attack on science. — ßøβ (@rsech57) June 5, 2021

“Science” never dodges questions, else it becomes authoritarianism. Science WELCOMES challenge and dissent. That’s what science is. — Morty (@GTS9911) June 5, 2021

Another MSNBC interview. I’ll be dammed. — Nowhere Man (@AkulFred) June 5, 2021

Fauci, has single handedly destroyed the concept of science. How can we ever believe a word from the scientific & medical communities again? — Strength 🇺🇲 (@Freedom_9982) June 5, 2021

He sounds 100% like a politician here. Some of us knew a long time ago that’s what he was. — Seizer Pouncicus🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SeizerPouncicus) June 5, 2021

It’s pure projection. Nothing could be worse for science than it being politicized, corrupted, and lied about. He’s guilty of all three. — SpaceForceChewie (@_1216715) June 5, 2021

Fauci thinks he is being attacked, but actually he is being EXPOSED! He is using the buzz words to spin the facts. The facts are in the emails. — Cpatt (@Junbug1010) June 5, 2021

Dude, we read your emails. — Malynda (@LoveSinCity) June 5, 2021

They lie using “science” and then when they are called out for their lies they act like it’s “anti-science” to do so. How can people not see through this? — DJ Donnellon (@DjDonnellon) June 5, 2021

Maddow’s just concerned she’s not hurting his feelings by asking questions.

