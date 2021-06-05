https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/05/dr-anthony-fauci-tells-rachel-maddow-the-re-upping-of-attacks-on-him-is-really-very-much-an-attack-on-science/

This is a great clip. Unlike Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, who managed to get under the skin of NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow wonders if she’s setting up Dr. Anthony Fauci to have thicker skin than he really does in light of all the new attacks on him. Is he going to be OK? Rest assured, Fauci is doing well and considers the attacks on him to be “really very much an attack on science.” Because he is science.

Maddow’s just concerned she’s not hurting his feelings by asking questions.

