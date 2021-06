https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv6NqVa92VRKZVLv-B9hV9S2

This week on the New World Next Week: killer drones are hunting targets by themselves; a concert promoter is charging an extra $1000 for the unvaccinated; and a California cafe owner is charging $5 for orders placed while wearing a mask.

