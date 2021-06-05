https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-insanity-top-10-stories-of-the-week-vol-18

Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here, we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. Virginia Parents File Lawsuit Against School Board Over ‘Equity Ambassador Program’ – The Daily Wire

A group of Virginia parents filed a federal lawsuit against the Loudoun County Public School district’s school board for allegedly “violating students’ free speech rights.” The school has created two programs that allegedly push a progressive ideology on all students.

9. Princeton Scraps Latin And Greek Requirements, Adds Diversity Track – Campus Reform

A major in Princeton University’s classics department will no longer require students to learn Latin or Greek. The curriculum changes came as the classics department created an additional track in “race and identity.”

8. UK University Apologizes For Sending Out Photo Of ‘Racist,’ ‘Sexist’ Prince Phillip Following His Death – The College Fix

A library administrator at King’s College in London was forced to issue an apology for sending out a photo of the late Prince Philip following his death in April. The apology called Prince Philip “racist” and “sexist” for insensitive comments he made during his lifetime.

7. WATCH: Students Sign Fake Petition To ‘Cancel Memorial Day’ Over ‘American Imperialism’ – Campus Reform

A video reporter asked Georgetown University students to sign a fake petition to “unrecognize Memorial Day as a federal holiday” because it “celebrates American Imperialism.” 50 students signed the petition and one student condemned Memorial Day as a “celebration of American Imperialism” before seeing the petition.

6. California Teachers’ Union Activist Has History Of Anti-Semitic Posts – Washington Free Beacon

An anti-Israel activist with the United Teachers Los Angeles union called Zionism a “sick bourgeois” ideology and claimed that Israel committed “war crimes” with the assistance of the “evil empire” of the United States.

5. Noose Reported On Campus. It Was A Steel Crane Loop Used To Hoist An American Flag For Memorial Day – The Daily Wire

For Memorial Day, a construction company building a new parking structure near Central Connecticut State University used one of its cranes to raise an American flag. Someone saw the steel cable loop used to raise the flag and insisted it was a noose, reporting such to campus officials.

4. Penn Health Policy Professor Set Up Dinner Plans With Fauci In May 2020, Ignoring Travel And Distancing Rules – The College Fix

According to emails procured by BuzzFeed, University of Pennsylvania Professor Ezekiel Emanuel made dinner plans with Dr. Anthony Fauci in May of 2020 at the height of the coronavirus. The plans were in direct contradiction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance on social distancing and health.

3. High School Accounting Program In New York Doesn’t Allow White Students To Apply – Campus Reform

Several New York universities are hosting a summer accounting program for “underrepresented high school students” that does not allow white students to apply. The “Career Opportunities in the Accounting Profession” program aims to introduce 250 “promising underrepresented high school students” to accounting.

2. Dalton Parents Enraged Over ‘Masturbation’ Videos For First Graders – New York Post

Parents at New York City’s elite private Dalton School were mortified to learn that first-graders at the school were shown a video discussing the topic of masturbation. The school costs parents $55,000 per year and parents have “bombarded” the school with complaints about Dalton Director of Health & Wellness Justine Ang Fonte for her curriculum choice.

1. Teacher Union Honchos Go Maskless In Classroom As Kids Are Forced To Mask Even Outside In Extreme Heat – The Daily Wire

A school district in Missouri is requiring children to wear masks outdoors in the heat, though teacher union officials and school board members have not done the same. Elementary school children are required to wear masks even when playing outside at recess. One mother claimed that outdoor masking is leading to child medical issues.

Got tips? Email me here: cclark@dailywire.com

RELATED: Education Insanity: Top 10 Stories Of The Week (Vol. 17)

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

