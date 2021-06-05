https://noqreport.com/2021/06/05/elise-stefanik-absolutely-wrecks-jake-tapper-with-receipts-after-he-tries-to-virtue-signal/

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite Jake Tapper recently tried to virtue signal to The New York Times in regards to who he “allows” on his show following the 2020 election. According to Tapper, anyone who has ever raised the possibility of election fraud is banned. That supposedly includes Rep. Elise Stefanik, who supported the lawsuit over Pennsylvania likely violating its own constitution with judge-ordered changes to mail-in voting.

But what makes this a story isn’t that Tapper is a pretentious clown. Rather, it’s that while he’s saying one thing publicly, his producers have been doing another behind closed doors.

Stefanik had the receipts and absolutely wrecked the CNN host with them. Shot….. chaser, chaser, chaser Drink up, @jaketapper ! 😂 You’ll need it with your plummeting ratings! — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 4, 2021 As you can see in the above screenshots, Tapper’s staff have basically begged Stefanik to come on multiple times in the last few months despite Tapper’s supposed ban going back to January. The dates above correspond with all the drama surrounding Liz Cheney’s ouster . No doubt, Tapper wanted to have Stefanik on to browbeat her over the Republican House caucus vote to remove Cheney from leadership.

Stefanik is […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

