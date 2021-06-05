https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv6Bu5DGvuYxoIMOI2eu70Rg

Haven’t heard of The Great Convergence yet? Oh, it’s just the plan to merge biology with digital technology and redefine what it means to be human, that’s all. Today on the podcast James covers the biodigital convergence that is already being rolled out and what it means for the future of homo sapiens.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds / Odysee / YouTube or Download the mp4

For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.

For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).

SHOW NOTES:

Corona World Order

COVID-911

Your Guide to the Great Reset

Looking Forward to the End of Humanity – #PropagandaWatch

Rewriting the Genetic Code: A Cancer Cure In the Making | Tal Zaks | TEDxBeaconStreet

Welcome to Moderna. We believe mRNA is the “software of life.”

Transhumanism and You”

Biodigital Convergence: Bombshell Document Reveals the True Agenda

Policy Horizons Canada about us page

Exploring Biodigital Convergence video

French version of the same video

Science Says

Kristal van der Elst at World Economic Forum website

Susan Hockfield | The Age of Living Machines: How Biology Will Build the Next Technology Revolution

Biodigital Philosophy, Technological Convergence, and Postdigital Knowledge Ecologies

Virus-Sized Transistors

Lipids, the unsung COVID-19 vaccine component, get investment

Harvard University Professor and Two Chinese Nationals Charged in Three Separate China Related Cases

Lieber Prepares for Impending Trial on Federal Charges As He Battles Incurable Cancer

Ryan Cristian: Infertility Risks Of COVID-19 Injections, Spike Protein Shedding & Pfizer Is Self-Amplifying

Filed in: Podcasts

