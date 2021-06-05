https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv6Bu5DGvuYxoIMOI2eu70Rg
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Haven’t heard of The Great Convergence yet? Oh, it’s just the plan to merge biology with digital technology and redefine what it means to be human, that’s all. Today on the podcast James covers the biodigital convergence that is already being rolled out and what it means for the future of homo sapiens.
Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds / Odysee /
YouTube or Download the mp4
For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.
For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).
SHOW NOTES:
Corona World Order
Looking Forward to the End of Humanity – #PropagandaWatch
Rewriting the Genetic Code: A Cancer Cure In the Making | Tal Zaks | TEDxBeaconStreet
Welcome to Moderna. We believe mRNA is the “software of life.”
Biodigital Convergence: Bombshell Document Reveals the True Agenda
Policy Horizons Canada about us page
Exploring Biodigital Convergence video
French version of the same video
Kristal van der Elst at World Economic Forum website
Susan Hockfield | The Age of Living Machines: How Biology Will Build the Next Technology Revolution
Biodigital Philosophy, Technological Convergence, and Postdigital Knowledge Ecologies
Lipids, the unsung COVID-19 vaccine component, get investment
Harvard University Professor and Two Chinese Nationals Charged in Three Separate China Related Cases
Lieber Prepares for Impending Trial on Federal Charges As He Battles Incurable Cancer
Ryan Cristian: Infertility Risks Of COVID-19 Injections, Spike Protein Shedding & Pfizer Is Self-Amplifying
Filed in: Podcasts