Bill Maher is one of those stopped clocks that’s right twice a day. In this monologue, he goes after “the college scam,” and part of the scam is the promise of free tuition. Maher’s smart enough to realize what so many have already argued; that “free college” will end up leading to people who make less money paying taxes to send those who make more money to school so they can make even more money.

The line from the tweet comes in around 1:45; note the pregnant pause before the audience bursts into applause. They weren’t sure if they were supposed to clap for that.

Is it really liberal for someone who doesn’t go to college and makes less money to pay for people who do go and make more? #LiberalGrift pic.twitter.com/aF1cNZ0CZF — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 5, 2021

Sure, he takes a cheap shot at Florida, but his argument is pretty solid and a great refutation of the other arguments: that if you send people to college for free, it’ll pay for itself in increased productivity. And if you forgive student debt, all of those who owe it will be able to buy houses and have families and contribute to the economy. Like these people:

It’s a matter of investment in society. Yes, I’d rather my tax dollars go toward helping people receive a higher education. The larger point is figuring out how to bring the absurd cost of higher education down. — Kevin Wright (@KDub_Tobin) June 5, 2021

Having the government subsidize tuition is a sure way to lower it.

“I had it tough so you should too” — Darryl Jones (@TheDarrylJones) June 5, 2021

Yeah, we’re sick of hearing that one, too. We took out loans and paid them back, and so should you, since it was your choice to take out the loan.

This is a bad take. There are many countries in Europe where higher ed is free, like healthcare. It gives many people the opportunity to go to university who wouldn’t otherwise have been able. — Anne Boleyn’s Sassy Ghost (@BoleynSassy) June 5, 2021

Exactly, there are plenty of people who want to go but choose not to because of the debt they might end up with and people shouldn’t have to chose…information should be free — Anime Enthuiast (@RebelxAlice) June 5, 2021

“Information should be free.” That’s the kind of thing Sen. Elizabeth Warren would say … after being paid more than $400,000 to teach two courses over two years.

Dearest Bill—education is the key to everything. If you don’t want to go to school don’t go. Let those who do lift us all up. — NKW (@nweirum) June 5, 2021

In a vacuum, it seems unfair. However, what if that education leads to inventions that everybody eventually buys? A higher investment of education improves the lives of people who don’t get educated, too. Because the fruits of educated labor are eventually diffused into society. — John Roush (Mr. Jack || Axel Gear) (@Mr_Axel_Gear) June 5, 2021

Yeah, we’re going with Maher on this one.

Spot on! — Joseph Loiselle (@NESportsfan1961) June 5, 2021

Circa 1997 you were one of the best semi-libertarian voices on TV. Moments like this give me hope for the re-emergence of that Bill Maher. — Jared Rhoads (@jaredrhoads) June 5, 2021

Glad your TDS is in remission Bill. Welcome back. — James Pedersen (@jamesinho4) June 5, 2021

He’s right. — Michele Lee (@michelemlee1) June 5, 2021

Amen — Anthony Frattali (@afrattali66) June 5, 2021

Amen to this. We had a real opportunity with covid to revolutionize education, both K-12 and higher. Instead, we perpetuated the myth that the only road to the American dream runs though a debtor’s prison. Instead of changing roads, we just say “someone else needs to pay for it”. — Upside Surprise (@upsidesurprise) June 5, 2021

Brilliant. — Cuentacuentos Mezcal (@CCMezcal) June 5, 2021

Totally agree — Maryann Fergus (@FergusMaryann) June 5, 2021

Bill is right on here. More importantly he is hitting a leftist audience with criticism they need to hear, but don’t get anywhere else in their bubble worlds. — Dualist (@Dualist85204213) June 5, 2021

This rant reminds us of the tweeter who said that President Biden grew up when you could buy a house with a paper route. Life sure used to be easy.

