Which state did not incur election fraud in the 2020 election?

We’ve received numerous emails from individuals around the country who say that their state did not go blue. Americans in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Virginia, Colorado, Minnesota, Rhode Island, California and more, all say their states were not blue.

As we reported, Virginia had five 300,000+ votes entries on election night in one county alone.

The election gang in the state recommended a BS audit to address the issue.

Numerous states are like Virginia. Colorado’s numbers make no sense. We presented our argument and the individual who rebutted us claimed to be a good Republican but we found out his wife worked for Dominion voting machines:

This past week we were introduced to an anomaly in California. Numerous individuals have told us California did not go to Biden. For one, millions of Californians loved President Trump. There were rallies all across the state before the election for President Trump but there were none for Biden. The other reason is that Californians hated their evil Governor whose actions related to COVID were insane.

The Santa Barbara News-Press reported this past week:

Approximately 3,000 mail-in ballots counted in the Nov. 3 election were supposedly cast by UCSB students residing in a voting precinct that, along with other dorm buildings, includes the Francisco Torres/Santa Catalina Residence Hall at 6850 El Colegio Road in Goleta. Problem: Due to COVID-19, the Torres Building, which normally accommodates 1,300 students, was empty and locked down through most of 2020, as were all other UCSB dorms. This means no students/voters were residing inside the Torres Building (nor any of the other dorms) during the election season. It also means these ballots were fraudulent. That’s because there’s a second problem: These ballots could not legally have been forwarded to students where they were actually living. Why not? Because forwarding ballots to alternative addresses is a felony.

When an individual went to the law to have this investigated he was basically given the runaround.

No more.

Americans can follow in Arizona’s footsteps. Average Americans took their anger and rage over the corrupt election and demanded a forensic audit take place in Maricopa County.

We all know there is no longer a Justice Department and an FBI which adhere to justice. They cannot be trusted. Many politicians cannot be trusted – certainly no Democrats and many Republicans.

The effort to save America starts with you. Reach out and find others (there are millions) who you can work with to bring justice back to American elections and America.

