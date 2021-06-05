https://trendingpolitics.com/fauci-finally-snaps-doctor-lashes-out-against-republicans-for-inappropriate-distorted-misleading-and-misrepresented-attacks-knab/

Now, we’re finally seeing the ugly side of Dr. Fauci. The diminutive doctor became the cool, calm and collected face of the coronavirus response during the Trump administration because the media wanted a foil to frame the emotive former president in a bad light.

But the withering scrutiny over his released emails are beginning to tease out the hidden side of Fauci. Scratch the surface of the highly paid bureaucrat, and you find a man whose relationship to communist China is a sensitive hot topic liable to bring out his ‘Mr. Hide.’

On Friday, Fauci sought refuge on Rachel Maddow’s primetime show, which is one media pit stop where Democrat allies seek refuge when facing a public relations storm.

Rachel Maddow set up Fauci’s rant with a disingenuous apologia that she didn’t “understand” the Republicans’ focus on the “origin story” of COVID-19. Maddow is feigning ignorance that she doesn’t grasp the international scandal that would result from evidence China covered up a lab leak of a coronavirus that would go on to kill millions of human beings worldwide.

All just water under the bridge, as far as Maddow is concerned. The media worked to blame Donald Trump for the pandemic, after all, even as Fauci was counseling the president not to implement a Chinese travel ban, although he should have known better.

“Let me ask you about trying to bridge some of the sort of politics and nonsense and some of the science that you are talking about,” Maddow said. “One of the reasons that there is this new uproar on the right, again, I will be honest in saying I don’t totally understand it, but there’s a real focus on what the origin story is for where COVID-19 came from. And there are these conspiracy theories that rather than being a virus that crossed from animals into humans like other viruses have, that there was some, you know, purpose diabolically created virus to be unleashed on the world as a bioweapon.”

Maddow means this in the sense that it is a false “conspiracy theory” like Donald Trump was a “Russian asset,” and not a true one, like Hunter Biden’s laptop containing evidence of illegal and corrupt activities.

“That seems to be some of what’s going on on the right right now in targeting you,” she said, setting up the most powerful bureaucrat in U.S. history as a ‘victim.’ “But scientifically speaking, is it a key scientific factor in coming up with cures, in coming up with vaccines, in coming up with a final sort of solution to COVID-19, to know where it came from, to understand the origins of the virus?”

Dr. Fauci responds to Maddow’s carefully couched, yet scientifically nonsensical framing of the issue.

“Well, to understand the origins of the virus, Rachel, rather than being contributory to the development of drugs or vaccines, it’s more to prevent this from happening again, to understand the origins so that you can be able to be prepared, whatever the origin is,” Fauci responded.

“You know, there’s this concern, is it a natural evolution, or is it something that happen out of a lab, an accident or what have you,” he said. “It is important to understand that. But it is being approached now in a very vehement way, in a very distorted way, I believe, by attacking me. I think the question is extremely legitimate. You should want to know how this happened so that we can make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

“But what’s happened in the middle of all of that, I’ve become the object of extraordinary, I believe, completely inappropriate, distorted, misleading and misrepresented attacks which, you know, it is what it is, but it’s happening, and that’s unfortunate.”

The issue with Fauci’s rebuttal to Republican critics is that they’ve got it in writing. While the doctor can plead that the emails lack “context,” the problem is that the American people have lived through his unaccountable decrees for over 16 months and know that the emails provide evidence of hypocrisy and even corruption.

Newly released emails further establish that the top Biden COVID adviser has an established track record of hiding the activities of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and covering up its relationship with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which a growing number of experts believe is a plausible source of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Judicial Watch obtained via a FOIA request internal emails and documents that establish that U.S. funding of the Wuhan laboratory was substantially more than what was disclosed to Congress.

The Department of Health and Human Services figures show a Fiscal Years 2014-2019 total amount of $826,277, which is more than $200,000 above the rough $600,000 that Dr. Fauci gave to the U.S. Senate last month.

“We had a modest collaboration with very respectable Chinese scientists who were world experts on coronavirus, and we did that through a sub-grant from a larger grant to EcoHealth,” Fauci earlier said of the funding.

The more we find out about Dr. Fauci through his emails, the more it confirms that the bureaucrat is intentionally evasive about his agency’s ‘gain of function’ research and its relationship to funding Chinese activities.

On Friday, a swelling number of Congressional members expressed their desire that Dr. Fauci appear before their committees to face fresh questions about his research.

“House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who serves as the top Republican on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer penned a letter to Democratic leaders on their committees demanding Fauci appear before their committees to testify on the origins of Covid-19,” Fox News reported.

“The emails contain new evidence regarding the origins of COVID-19, including the possibility it leaked from a U.S. taxpayer-funded laboratory,” they argued in the letter.

The lawmakers also insisted on seeing “unredacted versions of all of Dr. Fauci’s recently released emails.”

“Your continued inaction while facing mounting evidence of the CCP’s malicious conduct is concerning,” they said.

Why Rachel Maddow doesn’t want the same answers from Dr. Fauci is the real issue Americans should not “understand.”

