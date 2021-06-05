https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60bbc9b0bbafd42ff585cca7
Developments in a child exploitation probe made a subpoena to USA Today unnecessary, the agency says….
(FOX NEWS) – Funny thing about the COVID pandemic. For so long, we knew very little. Now we know an awful lot. It’s now clear that in the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, public health offic…
(BECKER NEWS) – Dr. Anthony Fauci may rest safe that the Biden administration won’t fire him for misleading the public during the COVID-19 response. But newly released emails further establish that th…
(UNCOVER DC) – Dr. Michael Yeadon, who left Pfizer in 2011 as Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy and Respiratory, has spent more than 30 years in some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical…
With 24 hours to go before Peru elects a new president, few — if any — observers are predicting a winner in the hard-fought race between leftist Pedro Castillo and conservative Keiko Fujimori….