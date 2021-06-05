https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/federal-judge-overturns-californias-32-year-ban-on-assault-weapons/

Posted by Kane on June 5, 2021 1:14 pm

Judge Roger Benitez is the 2nd Amendment hero

Trending #1 on twitter…

Governor Hairdoo is triggered…



