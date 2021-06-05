https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/federal-judge-overturns-californias-32-year-ban-on-assault-weapons/
Judge Roger Benitez is the 2nd Amendment hero
Governor Hairdoo is triggered…
Overturning CA’s assault weapon ban and comparing an AR-15 to a SWISS ARMY KNIFE is a disgusting slap in the face to those who have lost loved ones to gun violence.
This is a direct threat to public safety and innocent Californians. We won’t stand for it. https://t.co/feL5BABTXa
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 5, 2021