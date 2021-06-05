https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/05/federal-judge-rules-calif-assault-weapons-ban-unconstitutional-and-gov-gavin-newsom-isnt-happy/

There’s a bit of news out of California that isn’t making Democrats happy:

California Assault Weapons Ban Struck Down https://t.co/WT5BZCkg1L — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 5, 2021

The judge smacked down the Left’s tactic of calling everything an “assault weapon”:

The court found the state’s ban on the sale of AR-15s and other popular rifles violated the Second Amendment. Judge Roger Benitez ruled the guns targeted by California are in common use. He said the state ran afoul of the Constitution in restricting access to them. “This case is not about extraordinary weapons lying at the outer limits of Second Amendment protection,” Benitez wrote. “The banned ‘assault weapons’ are not bazookas, howitzers, or machineguns. Those arms are dangerous and solely useful for military purposes. Instead, the firearms deemed ‘assault weapons’ are fairly ordinary, popular, modern rifles. “This is an average case about average guns used in average ways for average purposes.”

Not surprisingly, Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t happy about it at all:

Overturning CA’s assault weapon ban and comparing an AR-15 to a SWISS ARMY KNIFE is a disgusting slap in the face to those who have lost loved ones to gun violence. This is a direct threat to public safety and innocent Californians. We won’t stand for it. https://t.co/feL5BABTXa — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 5, 2021

Democrats can’t just usurp the Constitution by imposing edicts like they did with Covid shutdowns and mandates and they don’t like it:

Darn that judge for upholding the Constitution! https://t.co/F5kk3hkxRA — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) June 5, 2021

Good to know there are such judges around. Yes, I mean that’s a shame, yes. A real crying shame.🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DDYLKQz6VZ — Sargonarhes (@Sargonarhes) June 5, 2021

“And I would have gotten away with my fascism if it weren’t for that meddling Constitution.” https://t.co/QPb2bUIwrb — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 5, 2021

They really wish that pesky Constitution wouldn’t get in the way.

Why defend what has definitively NOT worked for your state?

Violent crime is sky high and people are leaving in droves. Period. https://t.co/JhfoBQEfsm — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 5, 2021

Your tears rejuvenate my soul in a way no potion ever could. https://t.co/jKLsQZhHG8 — Vanessa (@NessaAdelaide) June 5, 2021

How did any Californian lose a life to gun violence if nobody had an AR-15 to shoot them with? Think bigger. You should just ban murder. https://t.co/OhQFuIjtbj — Mulder’s Unapologetic Trailer Park Dispatches (@proteinwisdom) June 5, 2021

