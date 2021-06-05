https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/fight-breaks-miami-international-airport-check-counter-video/
Another day, another airport brawl.
A fight broke out at a Miami International Airport check-in counter Friday at around 11:15 am.
It is unclear what started the fight or if anyone was cited.
VIDEO:
@BillyCorben #BecauseMiami talk about tension at MIA! pic.twitter.com/KvX2odi9uj
— Tommy in Hialeah (@Dolphinfan201) June 4, 2021
There have been several airport brawls over the last couple months.
One fight started on the airplane and continued into the waiting area after passengers deplaned.