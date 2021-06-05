https://www.oann.com/fla-couple-charged-with-child-neglect-after-their-21-month-old-child-overdosed-on-cocaine/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fla-couple-charged-with-child-neglect-after-their-21-month-old-child-overdosed-on-cocaine

A needle, spoon, and narcotics bag are seen near a heroin encampment in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 10, 2017. In North Philadelphia, railroad gulch as it is knowen, is ground zero in Philadelphia?s opioid epidemic. Known by locals as El Campanento, the open air drug market and heroin encampment is built with the discarded materials from the gulch and populated by addicts seeking a hit of heroin to keep their dope sick, or withdrawal symptoms, at bay. In one area, near the 2nd Avenue overpass, empty syringe wrappers blanket the refuse like grass the used needles they once contained poking through like thistles. According to the city Health Commission, Philadelphia is on track to see 33 percent more drug overdose deaths in 2017 over last year. / AFP PHOTO / DOMINICK REUTER (Photo credit should read DOMINICK REUTER/AFP via Getty Images)

A needle, spoon, and narcotics bag are seen near a heroin encampment in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 10, 2017. (DOMINICK REUTER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:56 AM PT – Saturday, June 5, 2021

A Florida couple is being charged with child neglect after their 21-month-old child overdosed. On Friday, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez confirmed Kaitlyn Van Dorn and her partner Blake Pavey are in custody facing felony charges.

The arrests are in relation to an incident that occurred on Jan. 8, where the child overdosed on cocaine before being resuscitated by paramedics. Van Dorn told Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies that while on a walk, the child picked up an unknown object, put it in his mouth and became limp before losing consciousness.

Although, Perez said they were unable to recover any sign of a walk even taking place. Therefore, based on their investigation, they believe strongly that the child ingested the narcotics inside the home.

Van Dorn changed her story a few times before leading deputies to a bucket inside the home which had a spoon and tissue inside consistent with the ingestion of narcotics. The spoon was later tested and it was discovered that it yielded positive for fentanyl and cocaine.

Pavey, the child’s father, was released on a $15,000 bond and Van Dorn remains in custody without bond due to a probation violation charge. In the meantime, Perez confirmed the child is okay and has not been in the care of either parent since the incident.

MORE NEWS: Fmr. Dem Recalls Leaving Party, Blames Party Policy For Hurting Black Americans

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...