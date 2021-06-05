https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/05/flight-attendants-passengers-subdue-man-who-tried-to-break-into-cockpit-during-delta-flight-from-l-a-to-nashville/

There were some tense moments yesterday aboard a Delta flight scheduled from Los Angeles to Nashville after a man attempted to break into the cockpit:

The flight diverted to Albuquerque and fortunately nobody was hurt:

Scary moments indeed.

