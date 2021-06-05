https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/florida-perp-throws-2-month-old-baby-at-police-after-dangerous-car-chase/

A Florida man was in jail with no bail Saturday after authorities said he threw a 2-month-old boy in their direction at the end of a wild police chase near Vero Beach.

A deputy caught the boy, who was unharmed, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. John Henry James III was ultimately booked at the local jail on multiple charges, including battery on an officer and child abuse, according to inmate records.

One allegation, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, means his bail has been revoked.





