https://www.oann.com/fmr-dem-recalls-leaving-party-blames-party-policy-for-hurting-black-americans/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fmr-dem-recalls-leaving-party-blames-party-policy-for-hurting-black-americans

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:21 AM PT – Saturday, June 5, 2021

Former Democrat, Maurice Washington, said he left the Democrat Party because it didn’t align with the value instilled in him by his family. Washington, who now serves as the executive chair for the Charleston County Republican Party, shared his experience during a recent interview with the Epoch Times.

The now Republican said he grew up as a Democrat like others in his community and thought it would help him stay connected to other African Americans. Although, he said as he became older, he realized there were misconceptions about what African Americans’ needs were, adding it’s a mistake to think handouts are what they are after.

The U.S. has adopted the political idea of victimhood that paints people as either oppressors or victims based on racial categories they were born into. In fact, Washington argues that the politics of victimhood is a strategy often used by Democrats to stay in power.

“I tried to be a Democrat, more or less to stay in connection with other African Americans. It just didn’t work out.” When Maurice Washington was growing up, practically everybody he knew was a Democrat. https://t.co/lQ35C48X5G — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) June 4, 2021

Washington’s interview was posted just days after Joe Biden traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre and appeared to perpetuate the very message that turned Washington away from the party. Biden stated, “we know here, in this hallowed place, we simply can’t bury pain and trauma forever and at some point there will be a reckoning, an inflection point like we’re facing right now as a nation.”

However, amid the cries from the left about emotional, social and financial reparations, Washington noted that his endless push to make people rely on the government and all of the policies that Democrats have used as bait, have instead lead to the highest percentage of African American unemployment.

Washington on the other hand, has called the GOP a “big tent party”, where the only limit to one’s success is the limit they set.

