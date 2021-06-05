https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/former-president-donald-trump-says-its-too-early-be-discussing?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

In response to being asked whether he will run for the White House again with former Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump told FOX News on Saturday that it is too soon to talk running mates.

Trump said he “was disappointed on one count, but that was a choice that Mike made, and I want people to make their own decisions and he did. And, you know, Mike and I have a good relationship … But it’s too early to be discussing running mates certainly.”

While the nation’s 45th commander-in-chief has not announced a 2024 presidential bid, there has been speculation about a potential run, and Trump has given indications that he may throw his hat into the ring again, including when he used the phrase, “Next time I’m in the White House,” in a statement on Friday.

Pence during a speech on Thursday said that he and Trump have spoken “many times” since departing from office.

“As I said that day, January 6th was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol. But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled, the Capitol was secured, and that same day we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,” Pence said. “You know President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years. And I will not allow Democrats or their allies in the media to use one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans.”

Pence did not attempt to reject any electoral votes during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, which displeased Trump, who has said the election was tainted by fraud.

