In the modern era, a former President seeking a second term is almost unprecedented for its political ramifications. Well within his right and well within the law, Trump claims the legitimate authority to run as the frontrunner for the Republican Party in 2024. However, modern political convention is not suited to this approach, and will significantly ‘muddy’ Trump’s pathway to 2024 election victory. Here’s what I mean.

The modern Presidential primaries are largely a ‘grooming’ ground for those seeking Vice Presidential or cabinet-level positions within the eventual candidate’s administration. In some cases, as in the Democrat primary of the ’20 campaign cycle, young, relatively unproven candidates were given the opportunity to seek the nomination with an established politico on the ballot, Biden, in the running, in the event that none of these candidates could achieve enough support. That is the scenario with ultimately played out, as Biden was elected the Democrat primary winner.

Many throughout this process wondered why the Democrats fielded such a large group of Presidential hopefuls. The approach largely has to do with the decline in the “Party’s” power during Presidential elections, an aspect of the modern Presidential campaign that Trump took advantage of in ’16 to claim victory as an outsider, again winning in a crowded primary field. The “Party” was historically able to command greater influence in Presidential politics because before ‘Citizens United,’ the Party controlled a greater share of the election campaign ‘purse’ than what candidates do today. Also, outsider candidates can gain a larger voice on their own social media platforms which can spark their name in the national conversation. For the Democrats in 2020, Pete Buttigieg represented the type of candidate who was not necessarily seeking the Presidential bid but was seeking a VP or Cabinet-level post. He was still able to raise significant funds on the campaign trail directly, circumventing the Democratic Party establishment, and he ultimately needed more credibility in the national conversation to earn the cabinet post; given his young age and lack of Federal policy experience.

Whatever you think about this process, the combination of more campaign fund availability direct-to-candidates, combined with a much more open and diverse media landscape, gives more candidates the opportunity to run for President during the primaries. Some think this development sparks more robust candidates, especially as single-issue candidates, such as a Buttigieg, who can then speak more authentically regarding certain issues. Others, however, think that the primary process is too ‘muddied’ or overcrowded.

In a more traditional primary environment, Trump might expect one or two challengers, with at least one of those challenger intent on the Vice-President slot. In 2024 however, Trump may expect another large primary field, with a few of his key allies running to solidify their future standing. In 2024, I would think that Rubio and DeSantis would be running for Vice-President with Mike Pence running for a Secretary of State or equivalent position within the Trump cabinet. If another genuine Republican challenger emerges – for instance, some are rumoring that Charlie Baker will ultimately land as the consensus “never-Trumper” – then you could expect a few of his allies running for similar posts in a hypothetical Baker Administration.

From an election analysis standpoint, such a situation could hurt the Trump campaign significantly more than the “never-Trumper” contingent, who are both more traditional in their Presidential politics, and very simply put, a smaller group of elected officials and donors. What has already happened in the Trump orbit is folks such as Nikki Haley have rushed into the Presidential conversation without much hesitancy. This is not necessarily a bad thing, and would be expected in our current modern era of Presidential campaigning, especially if Ms. Haley wanted to put her name in for a cabinet post, like she did in 2016. However, in 2024 such a move could be disastrous for Trump. Most of the ‘long-shot’ candidates who might be running for a cabinet post in an eventual Trump Administration would take more votes away from Trump during the primary.

Expect A Messy Field In 2024 Unless the GOP Acts

So far it seems unlikely the GOP, under Ronna McDaniel, will move to consolidate the Presidential field on Trump’s behalf. Given the media bias against Trump, he’ll also likely be playing in a media environment which seeks to give potential candidates who could “swing” the election away from Trump more airtime.

Trump is currently working so urgently at the grassroots levels likely for this very reason. He is very much fighting an ‘uphill’ primary battle in 2024 against an overcrowded field. If a Trump ally gains any momentum, many in the liberal media will look to elevate that candidate to “swing” votes away from Trump. A Charlie Baker type who can command 20%-25% of the Republican electorate could narrowly beat Trump if Trump’s allies “swing” votes, even in the single digits.

Many actually believe that there is a concerted effort by some Republican insiders to draft Ivanka Trump into the race, which could “swing” votes based on demographic lines away from 45. Such a move would be unprecedented in Presidential politics and given ‘Javanka’s’ liberal stance while in the Trump administration, many are beginning to believe that she would be open to actually competing against her Father.

For 45, in addition to actively pursuing grassroots support at the local GOP level, and stripping political competitors of power in Congress, the Trump campaign should seek to narrow the list of Republican primary entrants to just three or four. Right now, Marco Rubio is the clear front-runner for Vice President with Mike Pence as the front-runner for Secretary of State. Perhaps a fifth Trump ally should enter the primary field, but the GOP should really be tough on who can enter. They could even create a limit to primary challenges with respect to who is allowed to enter the debate stage or even who is allowed to call themselves a Presidential contender. The Democratic Party faced similar calls in 2020 to formally limit the primary field. If McDaniel doesn’t immediately begin this conversation internally, then she risks siding with the moderate wing of the Republican Party, which is certainly not where most of the Republican electorate sides right now.

