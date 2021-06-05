https://thepoliticalinsider.com/chris-wallace-rushes-to-defend-fauci-claims-theres-no-smoking-gun-in-emails/

Fox News’ Chris Wallace was quick to defend Dr. Anthony Fauci in the wake of the release of his work emails, claiming that he sees no actual “smoking gun” in them.

Wallace Defends Fauci

Wallace said it’s important to “take the politics out of this,” adding that, “when Donald Trump — back when he was president — suggested that China may have played a role in it, that it wasn’t a naturally occurring virus, I think there was a knee-jerk reaction from some Democrats, from some people in the media, to say, ‘Well, if Trump says this is a possibility, it can’t be a possibility.’”

“We absolutely need to find out what the basis for the origins of covid are,” he continued, according to Mediate.

Related: After Fauci’s Book Is Pulled From Amazon, Rand Paul Says: ‘They Should Publish It. I Love Science Fiction’

Not stopping there, Wallace proceeded to double down.

“I’ve read reports and read through a number of the e-mails,” he said. “There’s no smoking gun there that indicates that Fauci had any reason to believe this had came from… the Wuhan virology laboratory. I’ll answer the question, even though Jen Psaki wouldn’t — this is highly political. I can promise you. You’re seeing it as a major talking point from Republicans.”

“I think that when Donald Trump speaks tomorrow night in North Carolina, you’re going to see him go after Fauci,” Wallace continued. “Let’s just remember. Anthony Fauci has been on the firing lines trying to protect Americans from public health issues since the mid-80s with AIDS. And before we start calling for his head, this guy who’s been a devoted public servant for 40 years, maybe we ought to slow down just a little bit.”

Trump Blasts Fauci

This comes after Trump blasted Fauci over the release of his emails.

“There are a lot of questions that must be answered by Dr. Fauci. The funding of Wuhan by the U.S. was foolishly started by the Obama Administration in 2014 but ended under the Trump Administration. When I heard about it, I said ‘no way.’ What did Dr. Fauci know about ‘gain of function’ research, and when did he know it?,” Trump said, according to The New York Post.

“Now everyone, even the so-called ‘enemy,’ are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China Virus coming from the Wuhan Lab,” he added. “The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore. China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!”

Full Story: Trump Rips Fauci After Newly-Released Emails: ‘What Did He Know And When Did He Know It?’

This piece was written by James Samson on June 5, 2021. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Kristi Noem Says Radical Left ‘Doesn’t Want To Celebrate America’ As She’s Denied In Bid For July 4 Mt. Rushmore Fireworks

Trump Fires Back At Ex-Republican Rep. Comstock And Other ‘RINO Losers’ After She Jokes About Him

Joy Behar Claims Republicans Are Trying To Take Over America ‘So The Fascists Can Rule’

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Political Insider.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

