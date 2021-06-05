https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/g7-reaches-historic-deal-on-global-tax-reform-15/

LONDON (AP) — The Group of Seven wealthy democracies agreed Saturday to support a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% in order to deter multinational companies from avoiding taxes by stashing profits in low-rate countries.

G-7 finance ministers meeting in London also endorsed proposals to make the world’s biggest companies – including U.S.-based tech giants – pay taxes in countries where they have lots of sales but no physical headquarters.

The agreement followed the outlines of proposals by U.S. President Joe Biden, who has pushed for a global deal on corporate taxation in return for countries such as France withdrawing local taxes that the U.S. argues unfairly target American tech companies.

