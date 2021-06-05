https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/06/05/gavin-newsom-goes-full-metal-dictator-hes-still-getting-recalled-n391557
About The Author
Related Posts
They Hate Tucker Because They Ain't Tucker
March 15, 2021
Atlanta Mayor Throws in the Towel, Won't Seek Reelection, and Won't Give a Specific Reason
May 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy