Covid deaths have plummeted in Ireland but that’s not keeping the police from attacking teenagers enjoying some sun. This comes days after a group of young Dubliners tore down gates in St. Stephen’s Green that temporarily forbade access to the park’s bandstand.

Check this clip — You can’t stop kids who want to live life.

