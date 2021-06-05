https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ireland-is-about-to-break/

More #GardaAbuse today. Beating childrens legs with batons because these kids committed the crime of being outside.. Blow this video up..#GardaAbuse pic.twitter.com/Rcs0RQXT3L — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) June 4, 2021

Covid deaths have plummeted in Ireland but that’s not keeping the police from attacking teenagers enjoying some sun. This comes days after a group of young Dubliners tore down gates in St. Stephen’s Green that temporarily forbade access to the park’s bandstand.

Check this clip — You can’t stop kids who want to live life.