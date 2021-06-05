https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/06/05/gov-newsom-now-saying-he-wont-be-lifting-emergency-order-on-june-15-despite-previous-indications-1084684/

California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed on Friday that he would not be giving up his apparent throne on June 15 despite previously indicating that the state would fully reopen on that date.

The Democrat was asked if he would lift the emergency order that affords him seemingly overbroad emergency powers on June 15 to coincide with the lifting of many, but not all, COVID-19 restrictions.

“The emergency remains in effect after June 15,” Newsom responded while at a vaccine lottery event where he picked winners for the state’s vaccine coercion program.

“The one thing I am certain of is: There’s uncertainty in the future,” he added.

The state of emergency has been in effect since March 2020 and since then, Newsom may have affected over 400 laws and regulations through at least 53 executive orders he has issued, according to a running list kept by Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, one of Newsom’s chief antagonists and one of the few Republicans in the California Legislature.

“We’re still in a state of emergency. This disease is still in effect. It is not taking the summer off.” Newsom insisted.

He indicated that the order may be used to amend the guidelines…again. “Some modifications may need to be in order on the basis of changing conditions,” he said.

“Gavin Newsom admitted what we knew all along—he has no intention of getting California back to normal and everything out of his mouth is a lie. In Gavin’s California, he acts like a dictator and continues to keep Californians under his rule with his draconian lockdown,” Caitlyn Jenner, the transgender Republican candidate running against Newsom in an upcoming recall election said in a statement.

Though California’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” appears to lift much of the state’s mask mandate on June 15, Newsom apparently arranged to have Cal-OSHA continue the masking charade in California as they are set to extend workplace masking requirements through much of the year.

The new guidelines that are slated to go into effect on June 15 provide few exceptions to the masking and social distancing requirements. In some cases, vaccinated employees will be required to provide proof of vaccination to have the liberty to shed their masks.

Though Newsom has the power to end the state of emergency himself, the legislature can also end his reign of emergency powers through a resolution. Although several attempts have been made, Democrats have blocked the measures.

Newsom said he would re-open the state on June 15. In fact he made a big deal about it. Now, he says he will NOT lift the state of emergency order on June 15 because “we’re still in a state of emergency”. Time for the legislature to pass my SCR5 and put an end to this. — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) June 4, 2021

Many hope that Newsom will finally be reigned in by the California Supreme Court in Kiley’s lawsuit against Newsom’s apparent abuse of power. Kiley has requested that the courts find the Emergency Services Act unconstitutional as the governor should not have legislative authority.

The Third District sided with me and James on almost every legal issue. Yet it somehow found a path to avoid limiting the Governor’s powers. This case will be decided by the California Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/YPdPNPCmQN — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) May 5, 2021

It hardly even matters that Gov. Newsom is refusing to end the State of Emergency on June 15. Either way he’ll keep abusing his power until he’s removed. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) June 4, 2021

