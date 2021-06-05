https://www.oann.com/hawaii-to-lift-covid-19-travel-restrictions/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hawaii-to-lift-covid-19-travel-restrictions

UPDATED 10:37 AM PT – Saturday, June 5, 2021

Hawaii has announced its plan to lift all COVID-19 travel restrictions for domestic travel ahead of the busiest time of year for tourism. Gov. David Ige (D-Hawaii) made an announcement on Friday that vaccinated travelers entering the state may bypass quarantine without a pre-travel COVID-test.

Ige reported that 52 percent of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated and all restrictions will be lifted once the number increases to 70 percent. The state has offered incentives such as roundtrip airfare and year-long car leases for residents who get vaccinated. Residents are able to enter online for a chance to win.

As more people get vaccinated, Hawai‘i is looking to change some of its restrictions on travel based on vaccination rates. The benchmarks are as follows: pic.twitter.com/FAzU9IAxK3 — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) June 4, 2021

Fully vaccinated visitors to Hawaii will no longer have to get a COVID-19 test before returning from the mainland. Ige explained the lift of restrictions by stating, “we will accept through Safe Travels, vaccination cards for trans-pacific travelers vaccinated in the U.S. and traveling from the Continental U.S.”

The travel rule changes will go into effect on June 15 and more restrictions are expected to be lifted as the vaccination rate rises.

