Dr. Anthony Fauci may rest safe that the Biden administration won’t fire him for misleading the public during the COVID-19 response.

But newly released emails further establish that the top Biden COVID adviser has an established track record of hiding the activities of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and covering up its relationship with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which a growing number of experts believe is a plausible source of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Judicial Watch obtained via a FOIA request internal emails and documents that establish that U.S. funding of the Wuhan laboratory was substantially more than what was disclosed to Congress. On April 21, 2020, an email from Chase Crawford at NIH/NIAID raised a red flag about Wuhan funding declining in 2019.

“NIAID recived the below follow-up question from minority staff to the House Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee regarding the funding level for the EcoHealth ALliance project subaward to Wuhan Institute of Virology in FY 2019 (complete funding history below signature line.)

Also included is the called-out question: “Do we know why the subaward amount for Wuhan Institute of Virology went down in 2019? Just random fluctuation?” The funding from the NIAID to the Wuhan Institute […]

